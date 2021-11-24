NESN Logo Sign In

Grant Williams has been known to talk quite a bit, and that proved to be true Wednesday morning.

The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Fans knew Jaylen Brown and Josh Richardson were questionable for the game, but did Williams say too much after shootaround?

Williams, according to Boston Sports Journal’s John Karalis, told reporters the Celtics need to have the “next-man-up mentality” against a tough Nets team. The problem with that statement is that the injury report for Wednesday had yet to be released.

“Yeah, people are out,” Williams said after realizing what he said.

Brown returned to the Celtics in Monday’s win from a hamstring injury that sidelines him for two weeks. He did reveal after the game that he “wasn’t super happy” with how his body responded.

Now we wait for the official injury report to be released to see whom the Celtics will be without.

Celtics-Nets is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.