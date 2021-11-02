Here’s What Has ‘Impressed’ Linus Ullmark Most Since Joining Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Linus Ullmark has liked what he’s seen so far as a member of the Boston Bruins.

The 28-year-old goaltender signed a four-year deal with the Black and Gold this past offseason after spending the first six years of his NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres and has been impressed with squad ever since.

“Coming in here my first couple weeks I figured out the standard of practices was going to be pretty high because we went pretty hard even though we didn’t have any coaches’ practices before camp. And then camp started and you step up a couple more times and have a lot of young guys that try to make a name for themselves and gain a spot,” Ullmark said to reporters via team-provided audio. “What I think is one of the most impressive things is just how hard we’re practicing every single day when we’re out there. There’s not a day where we just go through the motions. We’re actually out there every single day trying to get better on the things we need to work on.”

The tough practices seem to have paid off so far to open this season. Ullmark is 3-1 in his first four starts to open the young season to go along with a .927 save percentage while allowing 2.23 goals per game. The netminder is coming off of his finest outing of the campaign as the Bruins got revenge over the Florida Panthers to the tune of a 3-2 shootout win on Saturday night.

After a day off Tuesday the Bruins will look to maintain the momentum Wednesday night as they welcome the Detroit Red Wings to TD Garden for the first time this season.