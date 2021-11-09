How ‘Important’ Patriots Staffers Reportedly Feel About Odell Beckham Jr.

Will the New England Patriots make a run at Odell Beckham Jr. now that he’s a free agent?
That remains to be seen. However, reported insight into the thinking of some people at One Patriot Place indicates New England could show interest in the 29-year-old Beckham, who cleared waivers Tuesday.
Check out this tweet from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi:
And this tweet from Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston:
Of course, what’s most important is whether Bill Belichick and/or Josh McDaniels share those beliefs on Beckham. For what it’s worth, Belichick has a long history of praising Beckham, and the feeling has been mutual.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no credible reports tying New England to Beckham, whose preferred destinations are unclear.
Beckham, roughly a year removed from tearing an ACL, had 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games with the Browns this season. He has not eclipsed the 1,100-yard mark since 2016 when he was with the New York Giants.