How ‘Important’ Patriots Staffers Reportedly Feel About Odell Beckham Jr.

Will the New England Patriots make a run at Odell Beckham Jr. now that he’s a free agent?

That remains to be seen. However, reported insight into the thinking of some people at One Patriot Place indicates New England could show interest in the 29-year-old Beckham, who cleared waivers Tuesday.

Check out this tweet from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi:

I have no idea what Odell Beckham wants, aside from targets, catches and TDs, but I talked to a couple of important staffers in Foxboro and was told "he's not vintage OBJ" but still "plenty good" and "would work" in this offense. #Patriots — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 9, 2021

And this tweet from Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston:

On OBJ, none of the people I?ve spoken to in Foxboro have dismissed the idea he?d be an interesting addition. It?s also been expressed that the skills OBJ brings are unique. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) November 9, 2021

Of course, what’s most important is whether Bill Belichick and/or Josh McDaniels share those beliefs on Beckham. For what it’s worth, Belichick has a long history of praising Beckham, and the feeling has been mutual.