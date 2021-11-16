How Mic’d-Up Patriots Reacted To First Jakobi Meyers Touchdown Catch

NESN Logo Sign In

If you had any doubts over whether the 2021 Patriots are a close-knit group, they likely were erased after Jakobi Meyers entered the end zone for the first time in his NFL career.

Meyers punctuated New England’s demolition of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with his first touchdown reception. Many of his teammates fled the sideline and joined him in the back of the end zone, showing just how well-liked Meyers is within the Patriots locker room.

“Just that everybody celebrated with me and it finally happened, that’s a moment that I’ll probably hold onto forever,” Meyers said after the game.

The Patriots on Tuesday shared mic’d-up highlights from Sunday’s game. The clip features Brian Hoyer — who, to Mac Jones’s chagrin, was on the throwing end of Meyers’s first score — reacting to the moment upon returning to the sideline.

Take a look:

"We got him one! We got him one!" ??



The bench-clearing moment following @jkbmyrs5's first-career TD, plus more of Sunday's sights & sounds. pic.twitter.com/lavMqoGkOK — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 16, 2021

Meyers will look for touchdown No. 2 on Thursday night when New England visits the Atlanta Falcons.