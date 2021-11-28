How Patriots Rookie QB Mac Jones Is Handling Increasing Hype

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones thus far is the best rookie quarterback to come out of the 2021 NFL Draft, a sentiment that’s backed by his 14 touchdowns, 2,540 passing yards and 70.2% completion percentage entering Week 12.

Jones will increase those numbers from here on out with the New England Patriots. So, how does the Alabama product remain level-headed? It can’t be easy when you have a fan base as strong as New England’s hyping you up following the footsteps of legend Tom Brady.

“I try not to go on social media or anything like that, so I don’t really pay attention to a lot of it,” Jones said during an interview on Friday’s “Patriots All-Access,” as transcribed by Boston.com. “But at the same time, it is great to see our fans supporting us and doing the right things and cheering loud on game days – that’s the most important thing.”

Jones has remained realistic about the hype surrounding him, especially after the team’s five-game win streak. Even though the 23-year old is trying to manage the noise that’s circling him, he’s also appreciative of the fans’ support and admitted that he gets a bit emotional seeing people wearing his jersey representing him.

“I just go back to when I was little and when I would (wear a player’s jersey) or watch them on game day,” Jones said. “Whether it’s a young person or an old person, it doesn’t really matter. It’s really cool that we’re all coming together to support the Patriots and winning.”

Jones will lead the 7-4 Patriots as they take on the 8-3 Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday with a kick-off set for 1 p.m. ET.