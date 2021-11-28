How Patriots Rookie QB Mac Jones Is Handling Increasing Hype

'I don't really pay attention to a lot of it'

by

Mac Jones thus far is the best rookie quarterback to come out of the 2021 NFL Draft, a sentiment that’s backed by his 14 touchdowns, 2,540 passing yards and 70.2% completion percentage entering Week 12.

Jones will increase those numbers from here on out with the New England Patriots. So, how does the Alabama product remain level-headed? It can’t be easy when you have a fan base as strong as New England’s hyping you up following the footsteps of legend Tom Brady.

“I try not to go on social media or anything like that, so I don’t really pay attention to a lot of it,” Jones said during an interview on Friday’s “Patriots All-Access,” as transcribed by Boston.com. “But at the same time, it is great to see our fans supporting us and doing the right things and cheering loud on game days – that’s the most important thing.”

Jones has remained realistic about the hype surrounding him, especially after the team’s five-game win streak. Even though the 23-year old is trying to manage the noise that’s circling him, he’s also appreciative of the fans’ support and admitted that he gets a bit emotional seeing people wearing his jersey representing him.

“I just go back to when I was little and when I would (wear a player’s jersey) or watch them on game day,” Jones said. “Whether it’s a young person or an old person, it doesn’t really matter. It’s really cool that we’re all coming together to support the Patriots and winning.”

Jones will lead the 7-4 Patriots as they take on the 8-3 Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday with a kick-off set for 1 p.m. ET.

