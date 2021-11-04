NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics desperately needed a win just eight games into the season, especially after all of the drama that has surrounded the team in the last week.

The C’s at times looked lifeless and, much like last season, suffered second-half collapses. Marcus Smart called out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, a players-only meeting reportedly was held and it seemed like the Celtics had no sense of urgency.

For Brown, though, he knows that’s not the case despite having just two wins prior to Wednesday’s victory over the Orlando Magic.

“There?s definitely an urgency,” Brown told reporters after the game, via the team. “We have to have a sense of urgency; every game counts. You don’t want to start the season in a hole and try to dig ourselves out of it. We didn’t start the season the way we liked to, but we have an urgency to try and get back to where we want to be at.”

The Celtics certainly have their work cut out for them and must keep the momentum rolling should they want to string together a nice run and not fall further below .500.

Boston looks to make it two straight wins Thursday night against the Miami Heat at 7:P30 p.m. ET.