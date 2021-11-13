NFL Rumors: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Has Met Return-To-Play Protocols

Rodgers missed last week's game against the Chiefs

by

Aaron Rodgers reportedly is ready to return to the field.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback missed last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19. Rodgers isn’t vaccinated, so he missed the league minimum 10 days. He made headlines after telling reporters he’d been “immunized,” then revealed he consulted Joe Rogan (who is not a doctor) about treatments.

It’s still unclear whether he will play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but all signs point to him leading the Packers out of the tunnel.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Rodgers has remained asymptomatic from COVID-19 and has met the NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols, per sources. All that is left now is for the Packers to officially activate him by 4 pm ET today.”

Russell Wilson, who’s been sidelined after undergoing surgery on his finger, also will make his return.

So now all that’s left to do is wait for the official announcement.

