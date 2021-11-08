How Mac Jones Handled Question About Patriots Pursuing Odell Beckham Jr.

NESN Logo Sign In

Should the Patriots go after Odell Beckham Jr.?

New England fans — you can include Trent Brown in that group — seem to be largely in favor of bringing in the star wideout, whom the Cleveland Browns placed on waivers Monday. We’re less enthusiastic about Beckham’s chances of working out in Foxboro.

But where does Mac Jones, the guy who would be throwing balls to Beckham, stand on the matter? The rookie quarterback was asked about that during an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.”

“I think Odell is a great player,” Jones said Monday afternoon. “I definitely watched him a ton growing up. Obviously, that’s not my decision, but we’re open to have whoever wants to come here and help us win.

“You’ll have to ask people with higher knowledge than me on that one. We’re not opposed to it at all.”

We’ll take that as a “yes” from Jones.

Beckham would become a free agent Tuesday if he goes unclaimed. The 29-year-old reportedly prefers to join the Seattle Seahawks, with at least two other teams (neither of them are the Patriots) on his wish list.