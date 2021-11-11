NESN Logo Sign In

As the colder weather comes to town and the 2021 MLB season has concluded, it’s time to start analyzing this year’s free agency bunch brings a lot to the table.

This year’s free-agent class is one with a wealth of talented shortstops and pitchers looking for a new place to call home. But they all have unique qualities of what they can bring to the diamond — and what sort of contracts they’re looking for.

The following is a list of the top 10 prospective players available during free agency based off of their past contributions and their future potential.

1. Carlos Correa, SS

An obvious first choice places Correa at the top of the list and for good reason. He’s proved his ability to handle a variety of different pitches that come his way and has a good sense of judgment at the plate. Correa is a consistent powerhouse and is a reliable hitter, with a .279 batting average in 2021. Correa likely could ink a 10-year contract from a prospective team, but its a question of whether or not he’ll get the offer he wants/deserves, as there have already been reports that the Astros have offered him a five-year contract worth $32 million per year. May not be enough for the top agent.

2. Corey Seager, SS

When it comes to Seager we instantly think back to his 2016 NL Rookie of the Year Award at age 22. Since then, yes, we’ve seen him come on and off of injury status maybe one too many times but he has proven to have the versatility and athleticism to bounce back quickly. Seager has an aggressive swing and even a higher average than Carlos Correa, and there’s also the potential to see Seager make the defensive switch to third base as he’s considered a below average defender at shortstop.

3. Freddie Freeman, 1B

Here’s where the prospective top 10 takes a turn by putting Freeman up high, but let me explain. First of all, he is coming off of a World Series win with the Atlanta Braves. But that’s not the best part, Freeman is one of the most consistent players in free agency this time around and it is a bit unimaginable to see him go to another team. But with a career batting average of .295 in addition to being named an All-Star five times, his 2020 NL MVP award is just the icing on the cake, and other teams likely will be interested.

4. Marcus Stroman, RHP

From a pitching standpoint, Stroman is one of the best available during the free agency period. His consistency and ability to limit home runs has placed him among the top ten best pitchers to open up the game. Stroman is a versatile pitcher and able to make adjustments on the fly as necessary. Most notably, his introduction of an entirely new pitch, being the spilt-change, added a whole new dimension to his abilities which strayed away from his common yet successful sinkers and sliders.