Odell Beckham Jr. became the center of the NFL universe Tuesday when he cleared waivers following his release from the Cleveland Browns.

Players immediately tried to recruit him on social media. Fans posted photoshopped images of Beckham in their favorite team’s uniform. And rumors continued to swirl indicating the teams — including the New England Patriots — that Beckham had been in conversation with.

Well, it appears that could all go on for at least one more day.

“My sense is that Odell Beckham Jr. is and has been weighing his options,” NFL Network reporter Kim Jones tweeted Tuesday evening. “Will sleep on possible decision, which could — could — come tomorrow (Wednesday).”

Beckham reportedly has fielded phone calls from the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Patriots. But he reportedly was interested in joining a different team — the Green Bay Packers — if he was to hit free agency, which, of course, he has since done.

Beckham always has loved when the spotlight is on him, and it certainly is in this case.