What Devin McCourty Finds ‘Funny’ About Outside View Of Patriots Culture

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon has fit in seamlessly with the New England Patriots. The fact that some believed he wouldn’t makes Devin McCourty chuckle.

McCourty has spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Patriots. On Tuesday, the veteran safety and co-captain shared some interesting perspective on the outside perception that certain players — like Judon, the popular and wildly productive edge rusher — might not be a perfect match for New England.

“It’s funny. It happens every year,” McCourty said. “You guys probably hear it more than we do when you ask the question — ‘How is it (playing in New England)? What do you think?’ But I think it falls under we can’t assume who people are just because we see them on a TV screen. It’s the same thing we talked about last year when Cam (Newton) got here. I think everyone thought Cam was whatever we got to see at the games, what people wrote articles about, but then he gets here and you get to know him.”

Newton’s Patriots tenure didn’t work out from an on-field perspective, but he quickly earned the respect and admiration of his teammates (who voted him a team captain) and coaches. Culture fit and buy-in weren’t problems for the polarizing quarterback.

“To me, that’s why I always say you’ve got to get to know people, and then you’ll know how they are, who they are, what they like,” McCourty continued. “But to try to assume — I think it’s funny, just playing here my whole career, how all of these guys (supposedly) won’t work in our locker room. And it’s like, we don’t know these guys.

“Like, LeGarrette Blount leaves and goes to Pittsburgh, and they’re like, ‘Man, he’s bad. It didn’t work out.’ And then he comes back here, I think it was around midseason (in 2014), and plugged right back in. Same thing when him and (Aqib) Talib came from Tampa.”

Blount was a key player on two Patriots championship teams. Talib was a Pro Bowler in his lone full season with New England and helped revive what was a struggling Pats secondary.