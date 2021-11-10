Ian Rapoport Fuels Patriots-Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors With New Report

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems like the New England Patriots have a real chance at landing Odell Beckham Jr.

Multiple credible reports Tuesday night indicated the Patriots indeed have been in contact with the 29-year-old receiver since he claimed waivers and became a free agent. Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal reported that New England believes it has a good shot at landing Beckham.

On Wednesday morning, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport mentioned the Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs as teams to watch in the Beckham sweepstakes.

“The Patriots are always interested in upgrading,” Rapoport said. “There’s been a, let’s say, long love affair between Odell Beckham and Bill Belichick — from afar.”

Beckham reportedly did not want to make a decision Tuesday, preferring to sleep on it. So, a decision could arrive as early as Wednesday.

UPDATE (10:15 a.m. ET): Odell Beckham Jr. is “honing in on” the Chiefs, Packers and Saints, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. That seems to take the Patriots out of the running, but that could conceivably change.