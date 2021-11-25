Seven Things Patriots Have To Be Thankful For On Thanksgiving 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

Whether their Thanksgiving table features mac and cheese, the New England Patriots have plenty of things to be thankful for this year. Here are seven:

An answer at quarterback

Will Mac Jones be the second coming of Tom Brady? Probably not. But does he look like a worthy successor to the greatest QB of all time? Absolutely. The Patriots’ decision to draft Jones 15th overall has been a smashing success thus far. The former Alabama star is the odds-on Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite and has done everything necessary to help guide New England back into playoff contention (more on that below) while quickly winning over the locker room with his toughness and leadership. Jones’ NFL ceiling isn’t yet clear, but the Patriots certainly seem to have found their quarterback of the present and future.

A vintage Patriots defense

Though Jones has been undeniably impressive this season, the Patriots aren’t winning games because of their rookie QB. They’re winning games because they?re running the ball effectively (151.8 yards per game during their current five-game win streak) and absolutely pummeling teams defensively. With depth and talent at all three levels, the Patriots have allowed a league-low 16.1 points per game this season. Only three opposing offenses have scored more than 20 points against them in regulation, and none have reached 25. Over the last three games, the Patriots’ defense has scored more touchdowns (two) than it’s allowed (one), and since that lone score, the Pats have piled up 70 unanswered points. This is a defense — and a team — that opponents will not be eager to face in December and January.

Matthew Judon

Much like the Super Bowl-winning Patriots defenses from the early 2000s, this group is loaded with key contributors, from Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy to Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore to Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips, just to name a few. But Judon deserves special recognition. He’s been everything the Patriots could have hoped for in a big-ticket free agent signing, already eclipsing his previous career high with 10 1/2 sacks while making an indelible impression within the Patriots’ locker room. He’s been worth every cent of his four-year, $54.5 million contract thus far.

A resilient secondary

The Patriots lead the NFL in interceptions and interception rate and boast the second-best pass defense by Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Not bad for a group that hasn’t had Stephon Gilmore (now with the Carolina Panthers) all season and lost top slot corner Jonathan Jones for the year in Week 6. New No. 1 cornerback J.C. Jackson is enjoying the type of season (six total interceptions, four catches allowed in his last four games) that should land him a massive contract come spring, and safeties Devin McCourty (two interceptions), Dugger (three) and Phillips (four) all have been game-changers.

A real red-zone weapon

Hunter Henry’s per-game reception and yardage averages actually lag behind the numbers he posted with the Los Angeles Chargers, but his red-zone prowess has helped transform the Patriots’ offense. The veteran tight end has seven touchdown catches in his last eight games, his strong connection with Jones paying off in crucial scoring situations. We’ll see if running mate Jonnu Smith can elevate his game for the home stretch.

A promising rookie class

Mac Jones. Christian Barmore. Rhamondre Stevenson. One month after Robert Kraft openly criticized the Patriots’ recent drafting history, they landed a class that, at least so far, looks like the franchise’s best in years. Add in starting-caliber 2020 draftees Kyle Dugger and Mike Onwenu, and the Patriots have laid a strong foundation of young talent that should serve them well in the years to come.