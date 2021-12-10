Patriots’ Run Attack Latest Example Of Bill Belichick Getting Ahead Of ‘Cyclical’ NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

If we’ve heard it once, we’ve heard it a million times: One of the reasons Bill Belichick is so good at what he does is because he’s able to give up on a player one year early rather than one year too late.

Obviously, that doesn’t always work out the way he plans. Tom Brady, quarterback of the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers is an asterisk so big it can be seen from space. But the “one year too early” thing isn’t necessarily a staple of Belichick’s football ideology. Rather, it’s symptomatic of the Patriots coach’s general approach to team-building and game planning.

New England again looks like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. That the Patriots have found their stride as the season goes on isn’t much of a surprise in hindsight, now that we know they’re a run-heavy, big, physical team. That obviously plays well as the weather gets worse — which bodes well for the near future, too — but it also looks like an increasingly shrewd play in today’s NFL where there has been such an emphasis on speed and the passing game in recent years.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer had an interesting column Friday about the ever-evolving nature of the league, the “cyclical” changes that happen frequently. As the rest of the league was getting pass-happy, Belichick decided — somewhat dictated by his own faults — to zig when the rest of the league was still zagging.

The result is a heavy, tough team that becomes increasingly difficult to play over the course of a game or the season. There obviously was no better example of this than Monday night’s win in Buffalo where the Patriots ran 49 plays … 46 of which were designed runs. That’s obviously an outlier influenced in large part by 50 mph wind gusts in Orchard Park. However, that the Bills couldn’t do much to stop New England was telling. Buffalo isn’t necessarily dumb, but it didn’t have the sort of roster designed to stop the Patriots. When you build your roster with speed and athleticism to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs or the Baltimore Ravens, you do leave yourself susceptible to power running attacks.

It’s probably no coincidence then that four of Buffalo’s five losses have come against hard-nosed, between-the-tackle teams: Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Indianapolis and New England.

“So many teams want to play Golden State Warriors football,” an unnamed executive told Breer. “They want to sprint up the field, take shots — hit the three, if you will. Not many teams in the league can afford to get in those types of shootouts against a Kansas City. We have to break it down, we have to play half-court basketball. We have to play possessions and keep the ball out of your hands. The best way to do that, obviously, is to run the ball and control the clock.”