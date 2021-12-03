Bills Roasted For Welcoming This ‘Legend’ To Monday Night Patriots Game

Without a doubt, Terrell Owens is one of the greatest receivers in NFL history and is a worthy Pro Football Hall of Famer. He is a legend of the game.
But is he a Bills legend? Of course not.
However, that won’t stop Buffalo from welcoming Owens to Highmark Stadium for Monday Night’s game against the New England Patriots as a franchise “legend.” Reminder: Owens played one season (2009) in Buffalo, catching 55 passes for 829 yards and five touchdowns — a very good campaign, to be fair. The Bills went 6-10 that year.
They predictably were roasted over the bizarre announcement.
Here’s the tweet:
And here’s some of the reaction:
Owens likely will have a great time in Buffalo on Monday night — he has the key to the city, after all.