Bucs’ Tom Brady Named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson Of Year For 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady added another accolade to his résumé when he was named the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year for 2021.

This marks the second time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has earned the honor.

The first came in 2005 after the New England Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX to earn their third championship in four years.

Brady has accomplished quite a bit this year, including winning his seventh Super Bowl, his first as a member of the Bucs, and became the all-time leader in passing yards and the NFL’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns.

The 44-year-old quarterback continues to play at a high level and doesn’t feel like he’s in his 40s — physically, at least.

“I’d say there are parts of me that are 55, and I think there’s parts of me that are 25,” Brady told Sports Illustrated. “What parts? I think I’m wise beyond my years. I think I’ve had a lot of life experience packed into 44 years. When I go through the tunnel and onto the field? Probably mid-30s — and I’ve got to work really hard to feel good. It’s a demolition derby every Sunday. I feel 25 when I’m in the locker room with the guys. Which is probably why I still do it.”

Brady can continue his successful season Sunday against Josh Allen and the Bills as Buffalo looks to rebound from its primetime loss to the New England Patriots on Monday night.