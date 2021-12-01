What Patriots’ Mac Jones Expects From Monday Night Stage, Bills Mafia

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones played in big-time games and in front of hostile SEC crowds during this time at Alabama. But he’s never experienced the cauldron of rowdiness that is Orchard Park, N.Y., in primetime.

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will square off this week on “Monday Night Football.” It’ll be both Jones’ first Monday night appearance and his first encounter with Bills Mafia, Buffalo’s notoriously raucous fanbase.

Jones was peppered with questions about this highly anticipated matchup during his Wednesday afternoon news conference.

“I think people who love football want to get a chance to play in games like these,” the rookie quarterback said Wednesday. “I know all the guys on both teams want to play in games like this. It’ll be a great experience. I know they have a bunch of great fans, and it’s football, so you’ve just got to go out there and play the game that we’ve all played since we were little kids.”

The crowds at all of Jones’ NFL road games to date — against the New York Jets, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons — have been relatively tame. With first place in the AFC East on the line, this one will be anything but.

This also could be a nasty weather game, with the current forecast calling for snow, rain, wind and temperatures that could dip into the mid-20s.

“I haven’t really played a ton of NFL games,” Jones said. “This’ll be new for me, but I know a lot of guys on the team have played in a lot of big games. At the end of the day, you’ve just got to block out the noise the best you can. It’s going to be loud. You just have to prepare yourself mentally for that. That’s pretty much all you can do. You can look at the past and see what you’ve gone through, but you won’t be able to experience it until it happens.”