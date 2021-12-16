Patriots Injury Report: One Player Ruled Out, Nine Questionable For Colts Game

Mac Jones now is off the report

by

The Patriots will be without at least one player Saturday night when they visit the Indianapolis Colts.

New England on Thursday ruled linebacker Ronnie Perkins out for the Week 15 matchup. The rookie, who has yet to play in a game this season, is dealing with an ankle injury.

Nine players are listed as “questionable” on the final injury report, including running back Damien Harris and safety Adrian Phillips, who suffered a hamstring injury and a knee injury, respectively, during the Dec. 6 win over the Buffalo Bills. Zero players are listed as doubtful.

Quarterback Mac Jones, who appeared on the last two injury reports due to a thumb ailment, was not on Thursday’s report. Neither is linebacker Chase Winovich, who missed Wednesday’s practice due to a non-COVID-19 illness but returned Thursday.

OUT
LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle)

DOUBTFUL
No players listed

QUESTIONABLE
C David Andrews (shoulder)
DL Christian Barmore (knee)
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)
RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
OT Trent Brown (calf/wrist)
OL Yodny Cajuste (illness)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
S Adrian Phillips (knee)

The Patriots and Colts will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

