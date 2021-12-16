Bruce Cassidy Provides Update On Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Craig Smith

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, and while some players are on the mend, they’re not out of the woods just yet.

Boston added three more players, including Jeremy Swayman, to the NHL’s protocol Thursday morning. That is on top of Brad Marchand, Craig Smith and Patrice Bergeron entering earlier this week.

It’s likely the trio will be the first of the group to return once cleared to do so, but with the situation being fluid, head coach Bruce Cassidy knows things could take a turn.

“They’re both feeling OK,” Cassidy said over Zoom on Thursday when asked how Bergeron and Marchand were feeling. “Neither has been hit hard by COVID. But that could change.”

Cassidy added that Smith is “in the same boat” as his two teammates.

The Bruins are set to play the New York Islanders on Thursday before taking off for Canada for back-to-back games over the weekend. Cassidy said he hasn’t heard of any conversations being had about not traveling north of the border. They will, however, practice Friday on Long Island before heading to Montreal.

With three of the top-six sidelined, and Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic also in protocol, now is a prime time for younger players and veterans alike to step up for their team.