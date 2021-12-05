Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne Can’t Stop Raving About ‘Special’ Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

“With it being a rumor, you know, ‘It’s hard in New England, nobody wants to go there’ — that’s what I accepted.”

Like any player who chooses to join the Patriots, Kendrick Bourne last spring did so knowing the difficulties that lied ahead. Playing for Bill Belichick might be the hardest job in the NFL, and not every player is cut out for it. Even those who are cut out for it (Darelle Revis) sometimes flat-out hate life in New England.

And then there are players like Bourne, who fully embrace the rigors of Foxboro and use them to take their games to higher levels.

Bourne, exuberant on and off the field, has emerged this season as one of New England’s most dynamic offensive weapons, becoming a favorite of both fans and teammates. He’s borderline buddy-buddy with Belichick.

Over his first 12 games, the former San Francisco 49er racked up 42 catches for 623 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 78 rushing yards and a passing touchdown. Following last Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans, the 26-year-old credited Belichick and the Patriots coaching staff for teaching him how to be a better ball-handler.

“It’s just dope how they’re developing me,” he said.

On Friday, ahead of the Patriots’ Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Bourne was asked whether players can do things to improve their run-after-the-catch ability. He used it as an opportunity to further praise his new head coach.