Wait, Giants Quarterback Mike Glennon Has Made How Much Per NFL Win?!

It sounds like Giants quarterback Mike Glennon could be New York’s starting signal-caller for the rest of the season with Daniel Jones recently being placed on injured reserve, ending his 2021 campaign.

Glennon, who’s been in the league since 2013, has been the definition of a NFL journeyman, playing for six franchises with five of those six stops being for one year each. But being a back-up quarterback in the NFL has proven to be one of the most lucrative gigs in pro sports, and Glennon is the perfect example.

Glennon, as pointed out by the fine folks running the BetMGM Twitter account, has made $31,967,539 in career earnings, according to Spotrac. He has six wins in 30 career starts.

It means Glennon has earned more than $5.3 million per career win.

Mike Glennon has 1 win since 2014



Glennon's earned over $5.3 mil per win in the NFL (6-24) pic.twitter.com/6WkLGHFFuO — BetMGM ? (@BetMGM) December 20, 2021

Glennon has lost each of his last eight starts in the past two seasons, including an 0-5 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He’s 0-3 as the Giants starter this season including New York’s Week 15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Well, it pays to be a back up?