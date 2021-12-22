What Ime Udoka Is Hoping To See From Newly-Signed Joe Johnson

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics, who have seven players in health and safety protocols, opted to bring in yet another veteran in Joe Johnson — yes, that Joe Johnson — on a 10-day contract prior to their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Johnson, who was drafted by the Celtics No. 10 overall in 2001, last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season with the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz. He started four of the 55 games during that campaign and has continued to play in the Big 3 since 2019.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka explained what he’s hoping to see from the 40-year-old Johnson, who averaged 16.0 points per game throughout his two decades in the league, and what led to the signing.

“He’s been playing for a while now, obviously, in Big 3 and all that,” Udoka said during a video conference before facing the Cavs, a game Johnson is expected to play in. “So, different than getting up and down, but, as we did with C.J. (Miles) and Justin (Jackson), saw them in the G League, and saw them practicing, getting up and down with Joe. It was a little bit of both that we’ve actually seen him lately but also, what else he brings — the veteran experience and some leadership, as well. So that’s a piece of it as well as what you can do on the court.”

Boston also added fellow veteran C.J. Miles on Monday and Justin Jackson prior to that. Udoka shared why Boston has decided to use its 10-day contracts on adding veterans as supposed to bringing in younger players.

“Yeah, it’s somewhat of a consistency as far as their track record and what they’ve done.” Udoka said. “And, you know, like I said, with the other guys, we saw them in the G league practices and games, but we have a good, good young group coming off the bench. Obviously with Josh (Richardson) out that’s hurt the veteran leadership part. But we’re more so targeting that (veteran leadership) then another young guy that’s more of an unknown.

“We have guys who we’re relying on Payton (Pritchard), Romeo (Langford), Aaron (Nesmith), young guys that are stepping up and playing well, but we want more of a steadying presence and kind of know what they’re all about more so than a project or potential down the line.”