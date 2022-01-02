Bruce Arians’ Latest Take On Antonio Brown Didn’t Age Well After Outburst

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Arians seemed to have a change of heart following what had initially been the biggest Antonio Brown-related drama of the 2021 season, when the Buccaneers head coach changed course on his no-nonsense policy regarding the wide receiver and allowed him to return to Tampa Bay following his suspension for using a fake vaccination card.

And when he was asked about that decision by NBC Sports’ Peter King last week, Arians was full of praise and admiration for Brown, calling him “a model citizen” and positively calling out his work ethic and attitude.

After Brown’s latest antics, it’s safe to say that take didn’t age well.

During Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, Brown exited the field in the third quarter — after taking off his uniform — and was not seen again. Arians bluntly said the wide receiver was “no longer a Buc,” and while Tom Brady offered a more empathetic take when he spoke to reporters, the whole situation certainly was puzzling. And made even worse by the fact that Brown posted what appeared to be a typical postgame tweet and a sponsored Instagram photo after postgame media availabilities wrapped up.

It’s unclear what comes next for Brown, but Arians likely is wishing he trusted his instincts this time around.