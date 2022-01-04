No, Buccaneers Still Haven’t Released Antonio Brown After Mid-Game Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Arians seemed pretty set in his ways when he pretty much verbally released Antonio Brown following the wide receiver’s mid-game exit on Sunday. But two full business days later, Brown still is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at least formally.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday reported Brown was not on the NFL’s transaction wire. It pretty much was the same report as what he said Monday, though in his initial update Schefter also revealed the Buccaneers were having “ongoing discussions with the NFL about how to move ahead in this situation.”

This is just the latest uncertainty in a story that involves quite a lot of them. There have been multiple reports regarding exactly what may have led to Brown’s shirtless exit from the game against the New York Jets — and exactly what happened afterward — but Brown has yet to open up about his reasoning.

Of course, that’s not because he has fallen off the face of the Earth — the wide receiver shared a tweet, a sponsored Instagram post and a rap song in the hours immediately following his scene. He also surfaced Monday, sitting courtside at the Brooklyn Nets-Memphis Grizzlies game in New York.

When (or at this point, it may be worth saying if) Brown gets released, every other NFL team will have the opportunity to claim him off waivers.