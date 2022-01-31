Shocking Chiefs Loss Helps Illustrate Unique Greatness Of Patriots Dynasty

“You’re definitely disappointed,” Mahomes said Sunday during his postgame press conference. “When you’re this close and you’re in the final four games, you want to win the Super Bowl. … A few plays here and there, you could have four chances at the Super Bowl.”

Mahomes added: “You have to learn from it. You can’t let this end what we have here. You have to make sure you continue to battle, continue to get better and try to find ways to win Super Bowls at the end of the day.”

Pound-for-pound, the Chiefs probably have been the NFL’s best team over the last four seasons, yet they “only” have one Lombardi Trophy to show for their efforts. That’s not because they’re frauds; rather, it’s because making it to a Super Bowl — let alone winning one — is really, really hard.

New England’s overall dynasty can be split into multiple phases. Brady and the Patriots won three Super Bowls in four seasons (including two straight) in the early 2000s. New England then went nine seasons without a title despite two additional Super Bowl appearances, including the unicorn 2007 campaign. Finally, beginning with the 2014 season, the Patriots won three championships in five seasons, with a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles mixed in.

In both bookend dynasties, New England never went multiple seasons without winning a title. Mahomes and the Chiefs now are two years removed from their Super Bowl win over the Niners. And while it certainly is off to a strong start, Kansas City has a long way to go before mirroring the consistent dominance of Brady and the Patriots, who played in 13 AFC championship games (including eight straight), made it to nine Super Bowls and won 17 division titles over 19 preposterous years.

However, we’re long past assigning unfair expectations to Mahomes and the Chiefs. They don’t need to be the Patriots of the 2000s and the 2010s to be considered among the great teams in NFL history. There simply are too many variables that can prevent athletes from achieving inherently, and remarkably, difficult things.

Perhaps it’s fitting that, on a weekend in which we learned the author of the Patriots dynasty is hanging up his cleats, we got another reminder of why what he accomplished never will be duplicated.