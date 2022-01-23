Everyone Made Same Aaron Rodgers Joke After Packers’ Loss To 49ers

NESN Logo Sign In

The 49ers defense wasn’t the only group to deliver a beating to Aaron Rodgers on Saturday night.

The Packers quarterback also was roasted and trolled online after Green Bay suffered an upset loss at the hands of San Francisco. The reigning NFL MVP only threw for 225 yards and didn’t account for any touchdowns in his team’s season-ending loss at Lambeau Field.

It was a roller coaster of a season for Rodgers, whose on-field success was matched by controversy and outside noise. The star quarterback earlier in the season was dishonest about his COVID-19 vaccination status and proceeded to dig his heels in as he defended himself.

So when Rodgers and the Packers were sent packing by the Niners, countless folks took aim at the future Hall of Famer with a similar quip.

aaron rodgers should've done more of his own research on the 49ers defense — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers gonna wait for all the research to come in before he declares this score final — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) January 23, 2022

We thought Aaron Rodgers had a shot, especially with an extra bye week to do his own research. But he didn?t have enough protection amid the snowflakes. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 23, 2022

Too bad Aaron Rodgers did his own research on the 49ers. — Sarah Tiana (@sarahtiana) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers looks like he can?t believe the #Packers lost. Probably wants to do his own research. — Phil Rosenthal (@phil_rosenthal) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers on Pat McAfee: ?I?m doing my own research about whether we lost to the 49ers? — Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers can do his own research on where to go on vacation during the week of the Super Bowl. — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers did his own research, dug through his book collection, consulted doctor friend, Joe Rogan, and is now questioning math and the entire scoring system of football.



Aaron INSISTS the team scoring the fewest points – and no TDs after the opening drive – is the winner — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) January 23, 2022

Rodgers did his own 49ers research. — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) January 23, 2022

Saturday night might have been the last time football fans had an opportunity to poke fun at Rodgers after an NFL game. The 38-year-old currently is noncommittal about playing in the 2022 season.