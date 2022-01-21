Finding Potential Patriots Targets On Eight Remaining NFL Playoff Teams

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots won’t be participating in the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs. But some future Patriots could be.

With the conference semifinals set to kick off this Saturday afternoon, we scanned the rosters of the eight remaining playoff teams and highlighted a player (or two) from each who could pique the Patriots’ interest this offseason.

Note: All players listed below are impending unrestricted free agents. Advanced stats via Pro Football Focus.

Buffalo Bills: WR Isaiah McKenzie

McKenzie hasn’t been much of an offensive threat in his NFL career — unless he’s playing the Patriots. The speedy slot receiver gave New England fits in each of the final two Pats-Bills matchups this season, including an 11-catch, 125-yard, one-touchdown breakout in Week 16. McKenzie also has extensive kick and punt return experience, though Bills coach Sean McDermott didn’t trust him to handle the latter in unfavorable weather conditions.

Cincinnati Bengals: S Jessie Bates

With Devin McCourty’s future uncertain, the Patriots could be looking for a new starting free safety for the first time in a decade. Bates was arguably the NFL’s best in that role in 2020, earning the highest PFF grade of any safety. He wasn’t the same dominant player this season — he had some rough games in coverage — but he’s shown terrific durability and versatility over his four-year career and will be just 25 years old when the 2022 campaign begins. If Cincinnati lets Bates hit the market and McCourty departs, he’d be an ideal replacement for the future Patriots Hall of Famer. Cost could be an issue, though, if Bates commands elite safety money.

Green Bay Packers: OT Dennis Kelly

Kelly has been a backup for most of his career, but he started every game for Tennessee in 2020 and did not allow a single sack. The 32-year-old also has played well since replacing Packers starter Billy Turner in early December, allowing two sacks and five total pressures across five games. With Trent Brown set to hit free agency and Isaiah Wynn entering the final year of his rookie contract, tackle is a question mark for the Patriots this offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs: CBs Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes

New England badly needs to improve its cornerback depth this offseason, and the Chiefs have two who are headed for free agency. Ward has been a starter for the last three seasons. He was PFF’s 32nd-highest-graded corner this season and has missed just 12 tackles in his four-year career. Hughes, a 2018 first-round pick who was considered a potential Patriots target, has played well in a reserve role for Kansas City after injuries derailed his Minnesota Vikings tenure. He graded out as PFF’s 14th-best corner this season. Both are primarily outside corners, with Ward boasting the larger frame at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds to Hughes’ 5-10, 189.