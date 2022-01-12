How Will Mac Jones Play Vs. Bills? Take Look At How Each QB Has Fared

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots and Mac Jones have their most important test of the season Saturday to say the least when they take on the Buffalo Bills.

It’s win or go home as the No. 6 seed Patriots take on the No. 3 seed Bills in a NFL wild-card round clash at Highmark Stadium. New England and Buffalo are no strangers already having faced each other two times over the last six weeks with each team earning a win. The Patriots earned a 14-10 win Week 13 on the road, but fell 33-21 against the Bills at Gillette Stadium during Week 16 action.

Part of what has made the Bills as successful as they’ve been this season is their staunch defense and if the Patriots upset the AFC East champions, Jones will have to be sharp under center. Although he didn’t have to do much in the Week 13’s win — throwing just three times — he struggled Week 16 to the tune of two interceptions.

The weather will play a role in Saturday’s contest, but all-in-all Jones will have to step up. But that’s easier said than done against Buffalo’s defense who unsurprisingly have been disruptive against opposing quarterbacks.

Here’s a look at how the Bills’ defense has fared against signal callers this season:

Week 1: Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers: 18-of-32 for 188 passing yards, one touchdown.

Week 2: Jacoby Brissett, Miami Dolphins: 24-of-40 for 169 passing yards, one interception. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: 1-of-4 for 13 passing yards.