Patriots-Bills Forecast Looking Increasingly Brutal, But Which Team Does It Favor?

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Patriots and Bills kick off this Saturday, they could be playing in temperatures only a few degrees “warmer” than what will be felt in the South Pole — like, the one in Antarctica.

The forecast for the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station calls for temperatures around minus-7 degrees with 11 mph winds making it feel more like minus-13. As of Wednesday afternoon, AccuWeather forecasted 1 degree in Buffalo on Saturday night with 5-10 mph winds making it feel more like minus-5 degrees. Something about a high-pressure system with Arctic origins.

The Patriots and the Bills are scheduled to begin their wild-card round matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET. What fun!

Here’s WGRZ-TV’s Patrick Hammer with the latest Buffalo-area forecast:

Obviously, this could significantly impact how Saturday’s game at Highmark Stadium is played. However, there could be some key differences from what we saw Dec. 6, when New England threw just three passes while earning a 14-10 victory over the Bills.

That night, a pregame snowstorm gave way to a night of sustained 25-35 mph winds with gusts approaching 60 mph. The Patriots essentially left their passing game in the locker room, running 46 times for 222 yards in the wind-chilled thriller. The Bills, on the other hand, admirably or foolishly disregarded the elements in having Josh Allen attempt 30 passes, completing only 15 of them.

It was a unique, compelling night, one that we later learned was not indicative of just how good the two teams are.