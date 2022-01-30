Josh McDaniels To Raiders Seems Another Step Closer With Latest Reports

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has continued to be linked to the head coaching vacancy of the Las Vegas Raiders, and there seems to be further momentum building.

McDaniels, who was set to interview for the position Saturday, entered the weekend reportedly liking his chances to land the position after he reportedly had “rebuffed other job openings” before mutual interest in the Las Vegas job.

Those were followed up by another report Saturday by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport shared how McDaniels met with Raiders team president Dan Ventrelle on Friday before he would be joined by owner Mark Davis on Saturday.

“If all goes well today, the hire could come as quickly as this weekend,” Rapoport tweeted.

Jordan Schultz, if nothing else, added fuel to the fire Saturday night with a report of his own.

“I’m told (Raiders owner Mark Davis) was blown away by (McDaniels), and sees him as a huge plus for Derek (Carr),” Schultz tweeted Saturday night, citing sources. “… Would be surprised if McDaniels isn’t #Raiders next (head coach).”

If Schultz’s report stood on its own it probably would be worth taking at face value, but given other indications linking McDaniels to the open position in Las Vegas, it’s worthy of note.