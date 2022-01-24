Julian Edelman Has Great Reaction To Bucs’ Playoff Loss To Rams

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman watched $100,000 go down the drain in a span of two weeks.

Thanks to a sweet hook-up from his friends over at WynnBet, Edelman had the opportunity to put down two sizable bets before the start of the 2021 NFL playoffs. The retired wide receiver put down $50,000 on his former team, the New England Patriots, to win the AFC and another $50K for an NFC champion bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are quarterbacked by his longtime teammate, Tom Brady.

One of those bets didn’t stand a chance, as the Patriots were steamrolled by the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. The other was removed from contention Sunday when the Bucs staged an impressive rally against the Los Angeles Rams but ultimately suffered a crushing defeat.

With no more dogs in the fight, Edelman turned a memorable line from Michael Scott in “The Office.”

Of course, Edelman still has an opportunity to recoup some of the lost money before the postseason is over if he feels so inclined. Perhaps the three-time champion will want to put down a future Super Bowl LVI bet on one of the four remaining teams in the field.