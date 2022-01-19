NFL Rumors: How Patriots Teammates Feel About Playing With Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones drew rave reviews from teammates and coaches throughout his rookie season with the New England Patriots.

And that public support evidently was genuine.

A source with knowledge of the team told Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed that Jones was “well-liked and trusted” inside Gillette Stadium this season, his first in Foxboro after being selected 15th overall by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Players want to continue working and building with him,” Kyed wrote in a piece published Tuesday.

This should come as no surprise given the sentiments expressed by several Patriots players in wake of Saturday’s wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jones seemingly won over the locker room with his work ethic, leadership and poise, qualities that should bode well for his future in New England.

Of course, Jones isn’t without physical limitations, as some question whether he has the arm strength to someday evolve into one of the league’s premier quarterbacks. But he’s clearly capable of running an NFL offense, thanks to his mental aptitude and sound decision-making.

A source told Kyed that Jones’ confidence this season “even after mistakes” is one specific quality that has the Patriots optimistic about the 23-year-old QB moving forward.