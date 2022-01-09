Patriots-Dolphins Live Stream: Watch Regular Season Finale Online, On TV

The Patriots are set to face the Dolphins in their final playoff tuneup.

New England no longer can claim the AFC’s top seed, but its Wild Card round opponent will be determined by Sunday’s result in Miami, as well as by what happens in other Week 18 action across the conference. The Patriots are coming off a blowout victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Dolphins saw their playoff dreams end last weekend in a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

If the Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals all win Sunday, New England will travel to Buffalo next weekend. If New England wins, Cincinnati loses and the Bills win, the Patriots will visit the Bengals.

Should New England lose, it could sink to as low as seventh in the conference.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Dolphins:

When: Sunday, Jan. 9 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount+