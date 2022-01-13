What Robert Kraft Told LeSean McCoy About Tom Brady Leaving Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick might be feeling pressure from Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

During the latest episode of “I Am Athlete,” former Tampa Bay running back LeSean McCoy revealed that he ran into Kraft during a party after Tom Brady and the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV. McCoy used the interaction as an opportunity to ask the Patriots owner about Brady leaving New England in 2020.

Here’s what Kraft apparently told McCoy:

“I’m mad (Tom Brady) left, I told Bill, ‘Damnit, you let Tom win a championship. It’s time for you to win one.”

While speaking to co-hosts Brandon Marshall and DJ Williams, McCoy gave Brady credit for the Patriots dynasty and fired a shot at Belichick.

“(Belichick) will never win another championship ever again,” McCoy said. “That (expletive) is dead.”

Take a look at the clips below, which contain some NSFW language: