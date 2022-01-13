Bruce Cassidy Believes NHL’s Extended Break ‘Came At Good Time’ For Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Sometimes a little reset is all a team needs to get back on track. Just ask the Bruins.

Boston had a mediocre start to the 2021-22 NHL season and couldn’t seem to find a groove. The league began its scheduled holiday break a bit sooner than expected due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and it may have been the break the B’s so desperately needed.

“I do believe this is closer to who we are,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters over Zoom after Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Cassidy also noted the Bruins are known to “go on a run” in the new year, but does believe the break was beneficial to his team.

“Typically, this team goes on a run sometime early in the year where they can separate and build their game every night and add wins every night,” Cassidy said. “It just so happens to be now. Like I said, I think the break helped us. It came at a good time both mentally and physically. A few people get moved around the lineup, sparks a few other guys.”

Most notably, David Pastrnak was bumped from the first to second line to play with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula. Craig Smith moved up to the first line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.

There’s no denying the results the B’s have had since the break, and they’ll look to make it four straight wins Thursday night when they welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to TD Garden.