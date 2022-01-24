Skip Bayless Had Caps Lock-Fueled Meltdown As Buccaneers, Tom Brady Lost

Tom Brady was pretty mellow following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round on Sunday. But not to worry — FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless had enough emotion to go around.

The talking head, who is not shy about his adoration for the former New England Patriots quarterback, had a caps lock-fueled meltdown live on Twitter as the Buccaneers failed to complete a comeback against the Rams.

Here are some of the highlights, in which Bayless criticizes the Buccaneers’ defense and doesn’t hide his emotions even a little bit:

Once he regained his composure, Bayless added fuel to the already-burning fire regarding Brady’s future in the league as retirement rumors swirl, pointing to the loss as a reason Brady should return for his age-45 season.

Bayless almost certainly will have more to say when he hits the air Monday morning.

