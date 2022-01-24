Skip Bayless Had Caps Lock-Fueled Meltdown As Buccaneers, Tom Brady Lost

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady was pretty mellow following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round on Sunday. But not to worry — FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless had enough emotion to go around.

The talking head, who is not shy about his adoration for the former New England Patriots quarterback, had a caps lock-fueled meltdown live on Twitter as the Buccaneers failed to complete a comeback against the Rams.

Here are some of the highlights, in which Bayless criticizes the Buccaneers’ defense and doesn’t hide his emotions even a little bit:

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2022

THE BUCS DEFENSE NEVER WAS ABLE TO MEASURE UP TO BRADY ALL SEASON LONG. AND JUST WHEN HE HAD ALL-TIMED A COMEBACK FROM 27-3 DOWN TO 27-ALL, THE BUCS D LET HIM DOWN ONCE MORE. TOTAL LAST-SECOND COLLAPSE. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2022

BRADY HAD A HOME NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AND VERY POSSIBLY AN 8TH SUPER BOWL RIGHT IN HIS GRASP … AND HIS DEFENSE WRECKED THE FAIRYTALE. JUST SOUL-CRUSHING. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2022

THE GOAT'S DEFENSE TURNED INTO THE OLD-SCHOOL DEFINITION OF goat of a game – the reason a team lost, the scapegoat. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2022

Once he regained his composure, Bayless added fuel to the already-burning fire regarding Brady’s future in the league as retirement rumors swirl, pointing to the loss as a reason Brady should return for his age-45 season.