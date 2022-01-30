Tom Brady Breaks Silence Amid Retirement Confusion In On-Brand Fashion

Brady has spoken, just not about his retirement

by

Tom Brady, if some reports are to be believed, is aware that there’s a lot of confusion going around right now on his potential retirement.

So, in predictable Brady fashion, he’s ignoring it and just continuing to peddle his side ventures.

Saturday was a whirlwind, as an ESPN report said that the legendary quarterback was calling it a career. That since has been widely disputed, although chatter around the league suggests Brady will be retiring this offseason — lending credence to the theory he’s just mad he didn’t break the news himself.

But Brady has gone dark in terms of public comments. That is, up until he posted on his Instagram story Sunday morning. Click on it and you’ll be disappointed, though, seeing as it’s just an ad for his clothing line.

We probably should’ve seen that coming.

When, or if, Brady retires remains basically unknown. In other news, there are two conference championship games Sunday, which come after arguably the greatest weekend of football in any of our lifetimes.

More NFL:

49ers Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch NFC Championship Game Online, On TV
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Previous Article

NFL Championship Round Best Player Prop Bets: Travis Kelce in a Smash Spot
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Next Article

Why NFL Star Believes Tom Brady Won’t Retire This Offseason

Picked For You

Related