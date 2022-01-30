Tom Brady Breaks Silence Amid Retirement Confusion In On-Brand Fashion

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady, if some reports are to be believed, is aware that there’s a lot of confusion going around right now on his potential retirement.

So, in predictable Brady fashion, he’s ignoring it and just continuing to peddle his side ventures.

Saturday was a whirlwind, as an ESPN report said that the legendary quarterback was calling it a career. That since has been widely disputed, although chatter around the league suggests Brady will be retiring this offseason — lending credence to the theory he’s just mad he didn’t break the news himself.

But Brady has gone dark in terms of public comments. That is, up until he posted on his Instagram story Sunday morning. Click on it and you’ll be disappointed, though, seeing as it’s just an ad for his clothing line.

We probably should’ve seen that coming.

When, or if, Brady retires remains basically unknown.