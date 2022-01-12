Why Alabama Losing National Title Game Is Good News For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick is very close with Nick Saban, but perhaps there was a part of the Patriots head coach that enjoyed watching his good friend’s team lose Monday night.

Georgia topping Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game seemingly improves New England’s chances of winning Super Bowl LVI. That’s because since Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007, the Crimson Tide and the Patriots haven’t won a championship in the same season.

Here’s a breakdown dating back to 2009, when Saban won his first national title with the tide.

2009: Alabama wins national title; Patriots lose in wild-card round

2010: Neither team wins title

2011: Alabama wins national title; Patriots lose Super Bowl XLVI

2012: Alabama wins national title; Patriots lose in AFC Championship Game

2013: Neither team wins title

2014: Alabama loses in Sugar Bowl; Patriots win Super Bowl XLIX

2015: Alabama wins national title; Patriots lose in AFC Championship Game

2016: Alabama loses CFP National Championship Game; Patriots win Super Bowl LI

2017: Alabama wins CFP National Championship Game; Patriots lose Super Bowl LII

2018: Alabama loses CFP National Championship Game; Patriots win Super Bowl LIII

2019: Alabama wins Citrus Bowl; Patriots lose in wild-card round

2020: Alabama wins CFP National Championship Game; Patriots miss playoffs

One person who probably wasn’t pleased with the Tide’s loss to the Bulldogs was Mac Jones, an Alabama product. He’ll take the field for his first NFL playoff game Sunday night when the Patriots and Buffalo Bills square off for the third time this season.