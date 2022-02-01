Anne Bloomer Puts Harvard Ahead Late With Sweet Top-Corner Finish

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Anne Bloomer is red-hot right now for the Harvard Crimson women’s hockey team.

The junior forward entered Tuesday night’s Beanpot semifinal showdown against Boston University with seven goals over her last five games and chose the perfect time to add another one to her tally.

Harvard opened the scoring thanks to a slick finish by Taze Thompson, but the Terriers evened the score up at one heading into the final period off of a goal from Lacey Martin.

With the score tied halfway through the final period with a trip to the Beanpot final on the line, Bloomer took in a feed in front of the net and put it past BU goaltender Kate Stuart for the late lead.

You can check out a video of the goal below:

Now that’s an impressive finish.