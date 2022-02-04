College Hockey Notebook: Beanpot Returns After Year Away

NESN Logo Sign In

The Beanpot is back and all is right in the college hockey world.

After a year away due to complications with COVID-19, Beanpot action returned to Boston on Tuesday with the 2022 Women’s Beanpot semifinals at Matthews Arena. The men’s tournament is set to begin Monday as Northeastern looks to win its fourth straight.

Outside of Boston, both Minnesota State and Quinnipiac stayed the course and retained the top two spots in the nation. Michigan rose one spot in this week’s national polls to No. 3, followed by Denver at No. 4, and Western Michigan closing the top five.

Take a look back at all of the craziness of the last week:

Who’s Playing Well?

The Vermont women’s squad earned some national recognition for January. Senior forward Theresa Schafzahl was named the Women’s Player of the Month and teammate goaltender Jessie McPherson was named Women’s Goaltender of the Month.

Schafzahl was red-hot throughout January across nine games netting nine goals and chipping in eight assists for 17 points. McPherson was 6-0 between the pipes with a .963 save percentage while allowing just one goal per game.

Local Spotlight

Harvard and Boston College were able to take home Beanpot women’s semifinal wins to advance to the championship game Tuesday night. The Crimson took down Boston University 4-1 in the first game of the day, and BC pulled out an electric 3-1 upset win over then No. 3 Northeastern.