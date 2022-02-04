College Hockey Notebook: Beanpot Returns After Year Away

The Beanpot is back and all is right in the college hockey world.
After a year away due to complications with COVID-19, Beanpot action returned to Boston on Tuesday with the 2022 Women’s Beanpot semifinals at Matthews Arena. The men’s tournament is set to begin Monday as Northeastern looks to win its fourth straight.
Outside of Boston, both Minnesota State and Quinnipiac stayed the course and retained the top two spots in the nation. Michigan rose one spot in this week’s national polls to No. 3, followed by Denver at No. 4, and Western Michigan closing the top five.
Take a look back at all of the craziness of the last week:
Who’s Playing Well?
The Vermont women’s squad earned some national recognition for January. Senior forward Theresa Schafzahl was named the Women’s Player of the Month and teammate goaltender Jessie McPherson was named Women’s Goaltender of the Month.
Schafzahl was red-hot throughout January across nine games netting nine goals and chipping in eight assists for 17 points. McPherson was 6-0 between the pipes with a .963 save percentage while allowing just one goal per game.
Local Spotlight
Harvard and Boston College were able to take home Beanpot women’s semifinal wins to advance to the championship game Tuesday night. The Crimson took down Boston University 4-1 in the first game of the day, and BC pulled out an electric 3-1 upset win over then No. 3 Northeastern.
Eagles goaltender Abigail Levy was the star of the day in the women’s semis. She stopped 49 of the 50 shots she faced — including 24 in the first period alone — to send Boston College to the championship.
National News:
Denver may not be the top team in the nation, but it might be the hottest. The Pioneers haven’t lost since Dec. 11, when they took on No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and have since rattled off seven wins in their last eight games. The only game they weren’t able to squeak out a win was on Jan. 1, when they tied Alaska Fairbanks, 4-4.
NESN Game of the Week
Vermont and Northeastern are set to drop the puck during this week’s NESN Game of the Week in men’s hockey action Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. All coverage can be found right here on NESN.