Tom Brady Has Important Advice For Matthew Stafford In Rams Parade

NESN Logo Sign In

When celebrating a Super Bowl championship, hydration is key. Just ask Tom Brady.

Brady, who had a memorable run-in with some avocado tequila at last year’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat rally, shared some words of wisdom for fellow quarterback Matthew Stafford as the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI parade rolled through the streets of Los Angeles.

“Mix in a water Matt…” Brady wrote on Twitter. “trust me.”

Mix in a water Matt?trust me https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2022

Though perhaps not on Brady’s “throw a Lombardi Trophy between two boats” level, Stafford certainly appeared to be enjoying his long-awaited first Super Bowl celebration. And why wouldn’t he? The veteran QB spent 12 seasons with the woebegone Detroit Lions, playing in just three playoff games and winning none, before his trade to the super-team Rams last offseason.

Hopefully, we’ll get a post-parade Stafford photo that rivals this perfect shot of Brady and third-string QB/chaperone Ryan Griffin:

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Stafford’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp proved to be the difference Sunday in LA’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.