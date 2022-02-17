NFL Rumors: ‘No Truth’ To Deshaun Watson Eyeing Teams In Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Deshaun Watson is staying with the Houston Texans.

For now, anyway.

The quarterback has been surrounded by trade rumors that have included the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. But it appears those rumors are simply rumors after longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson provided an update on the situation Thursday afternoon.

“I spoke with Deshaun Watson’s agent. He says there’s no truth that Watson is eyeing the Bucs, Vikings or any teams ahead of free agency,” Anderson tweeted. “‘We haven’t had any talks among ourselves or with teams about possible destinations as we are focused on clearing Deshaun’s name at this time.”

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior, so there is a level of uncertainty surrounding the 26-year-old who requested a trade out of Houston over a year ago.

It probably is only a matter of time until Watson indeed is traded, but until then, we just have to wait and see how this all plays out.