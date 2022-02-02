Ex-Patriots Player Claims Robert Kraft Had ‘Tantrum’ Over Tom Brady Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Kraft might know how you feel, Patriots fans.

New Englanders were up in arms Tuesday after Tom Brady failed to mention the Patriots in his lengthy retirement post. Brady eventually used his Instagram story to acknowledge the franchise for which he played 20 seasons, but the move looked more like damage control than anything else.

Be it an oversight or malicious intent on the part of Brady, Kraft apparently wasn’t happy about it. Former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson on Tuesday claimed to have insight into Kraft’s reaction to Brady’s post.

“I was told earlier tonight that … it was an unpleasant day today at the executive offices in Foxboro and that Robert Kraft initially when he first heard the news was very upset,” Johnson said during Tuesday’s “Boston Sports Tonight” episode on NBC Sports Boston. “He was screaming and he was yelling and there was … a temper tantrum that he threw after he read this IG post. So, he was not happy about it in Foxboro, and I’m not surprised.”

Take a look:

According to @Teddyjradio Robert Kraft had a "temper tantrum" after Tom Brady left the Patriots out of his retirement announcement ? pic.twitter.com/JTI6TICAyX — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) February 2, 2022

Obviously, Johnson is not an established NFL reporter, so his report should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, he knows people at One Patriot Place, and thus his claims probably shouldn’t be immediately ignored, either.