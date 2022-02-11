Patriots Mailbag: What Is New England’s Offensive Coordinator Plan?

NESN Logo Sign In

Let’s kick off this Super Bowl weekend by sifting through some of your New England Patriots mailbag questions.

@strangebrew17

They can?t go into the season with just Judge as the only offense coach added, right? Who else do you think they add?

@mattd15449450

Who is the next offensive coordinator?

@uhhjeremy

are we actually going to get a OC

Got several variations of this same question this week, and I don’t blame you guys for being curious. The decision on how to replace Josh McDaniels is the most important one Bill Belichick will make this offseason, given how crucial it is to pair Mac Jones with a coach who will facilitate and accelerate his development.

I’ve been of the opinion that Bill O’Brien is the best option for that job given his history with the Patriots, work with quarterbacks, prior connection with Jones and link to Alabama’s offense. But although the sides reportedly had “mutual interest,” a reunion now sounds unlikely.

“I do believe Bill O’Brien was considered,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Thursday on WEEI’s “Gresh & Keefe.” “I think it’s something he would have considered as well. But in the end, it ends up being Joe Judge on the offensive side of the ball, not special teams. … I think it’s possible that this may be it on the offensive side of the ball.”

Rapoport went on to say New England’s most likely setup will be splintering offensive coordinator duties between Judge, who returned to the Patriots this week under the title “offensive assistant,” and one or more other coaches, listing tight ends/fullbacks coach Nick Caley and wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi as prime candidates for “some added responsibility.”

The Patriots have used a similar structure on defense for the last two seasons and have gone without an official DC since the 2017 season. And after McDaniels left for the first time in 2009, the Patriots didn’t name an OC until 2011, when Belichick gave that title to O’Brien.

So, it would not be unprecedented for the Patriots to operate without an official, 1-for-1 McDaniels replacement. But if that’s the plan this offseason, it’s a dangerous one.