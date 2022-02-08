Patriots Share Video Of Mac Jones Mic’d-Up At End Of NFL Pro Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t tell Mac Jones that the Pro Bowl doesn’t matter.

The New England Patriots on Tuesday shared a video of Jones mic’d-up at the end of Sunday’s exhibition game, and the rookie quarterback clearly was fired up over the AFC’s 41-35 victory.

The clip also features Jones celebrating with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the final whistle.

Take a look:

Jones completed 12 of his 16 meaningless passes for 112 yards and a touchdown to go along with one interception. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby earned MVP honors.

Of course, the biggest play of the game was Jones’ fake touchdown run that resulted in a “Griddy” dance in the end zone.