Super Bowl LVI: Bengals-Rams Game Garnered Over 112 Million Viewers

It appears people were very interested in watching Super Bowl LVI this year.

Maybe it was because it was a little later than usual in February. Maybe it was because people wanted to see if the Cincinnati Bengals would complete their Cinderella story. Or maybe fans wanted to see if Matthew Stafford actually would win a Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams.

There also was a ton of hype around the halftime show, which featured some of hip-hop’s greatest artists.

Whatever it was, millions of people tuned in to watch the Rams ultimately beat the Bengals.

According to Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov, 112.3 million people tuned in across all platforms to watch Super Bowl LVI, up 14% from last year’s big game between the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, we just have to wait a year to see if Super Bowl LVII can top those numbers.