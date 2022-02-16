NFL Rumors: How Bucs Plan To Tackle QB Search With Tom Brady Retired

NESN Logo Sign In

The Buccaneers went big-game hunting a couple of years ago when they signed Tom Brady, who entered NFL free agency having spent his entire 20-year career with the New England Patriots.

Now, two years later, Tampa Bay could take a similar approach to finding Brady’s replacement.

Brady announced his retirement earlier this month, and sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano last week the Bucs will exhaust all options to resolve their quarterback situation.

The goal, according to Fowler and Graziano, is for Tampa Bay to maximize its Super Bowl window rather than commit to a rebuild. So, while 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert remain as in-house options for the Buccaneers, the franchise also could explore landing a more notable quarterback — like, say, Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson.

Watson requested a trade from the Houston Texans last January, and a breakup feels inevitable, even as the 26-year-old continues to deal with 22 civil lawsuits alleging him of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.

Wilson, 33, has been the subject of trade speculation, as well, especially now that the Seattle Seahawks are coming off an underwhelming season in which they went 7-10 and finished in last place in the NFC West.

Fowler and Graziano noted Wednesday in their ESPN.com piece that Watson has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022. The Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings reportedly are among the teams on his radar, though it’s still early in the QB’s evaluation process.