Why Brad Marchand Won’t Appeal Suspension After First Attempt Upheld

Brad Marchand has no interest in making a second attempt to appeal his six-game suspension after his first appeal was upheld by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

The Boston Bruins star hasn’t played since Feb. 8, when he was called for high-sticking and roughing Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry and subsequently was hit with the punishment. Bettman cited multiple reasons for upholding the suspension.

Marchand, speaking to reporters ahead of his first game back Thursday, said he doesn’t really see the point in making another appeal, which would have to involve an independent arbitrator.

“To appeal it would essentially, at this point, just (be) to kind of change for the future, I guess, so it’s not as big of a hit against my record and I guess the money standpoint but I think I’m just gonna move past it,” he said, as seen on team-provided video.

“It is what it is at this point, kind of accept the decision and just get back to playing. I miss being around the guys and I miss being part of the group so I’m just so excited for that and to be back that I don’t need any of the negative energy that that whole process brings and I’m just gonna move forward with it.”

Marchand was late to join the team on the west coast, missing practice Wednesday. On Thursday, he explained his absence was due to the birth of his daughter, Rue.

Now that he is eligible to play — and actually with the team — Marchand is expected to suit up for Thursday’s tilt with the Seattle Kraken. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.