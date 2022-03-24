Brad Marchand Has Great First Impression Of Hampus Lindholm

NESN Logo Sign In

Hampus Lindholm already is making a good first impression on new Bruins teammates, including Brad Marchand.

Lindholm was acquired by Boston in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks last weekend. He’ll make his debut Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.

The defenseman has been practicing with the team since arriving in Boston earlier this week and has already received the approval of Marchand, who had nothing but great things to say about Lindholm.

“What a good-looking guy, man. He’s got it all. He’s like an Arnold Schwarzenegger-type figure,” Marchand told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena, per team-provided audio. “But no, he’s a really good guy. We’re really excited to have him. Even just playing against him the little bit that we did this year, I didn’t enjoy it. Really looking forward to having him on the ice. Great player. From everything I’ve gathered off the ice, great. Great teammate. Great guy. So, he’s going to fit in very well with this team. Very happy to have him here for a long period for the next eight years. Just the depth that it adds to our group on our back end is awesome.”

Lindholm will skate on the top pair alongside Charlie McAvoy when the puck drops at 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN.