Bruins Trade Targets: Pros, Cons Of Potential Deal For Nick Leddy

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins find themselves trying to gain ground in the Atlantic Division standings with the March 21 NHL trade deadline right around the corner.

There are some trade targets that would make sense for Boston to look into. We’ll examine a few possible Bruins trade targets and offer a verdict on whether the team should make the move. First up: Nick Leddy.

The NHL trade deadline is five days away and the Bruins likely will be looking to acquire some help as they prepare to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Boston has a few areas of need, including defense, that need to be addressed. We already took a look at Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken, and this time we are going to target Nick Leddy of the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit has turned a corner this season but still are a few pieces away from being a playoff-contending team. General manager Steve Yzerman certainly could benefit from making a move or two to help the Red Wings get into a better position next season.

Let’s take a look and see if Leddy would be a good fit for the Bruins:

Age: 30

Position: Defenseman (left-shot)

2022 stats: One goal, 14 assists, 15 points, averaging 21:29 time on ice

Contract status: $5.5 million cap hit, will be an unrestricted free agent after this season

Have they already been linked to the B’s?: No